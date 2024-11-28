Avestar Capital LLC Sells 91 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $285.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.94 and a 12-month high of $289.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.20.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

