Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $393.42 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.