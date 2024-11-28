Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Sells C$39,500.00 in Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Trevitt Jennifer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$208.73 million, a PE ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASM

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.