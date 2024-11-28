Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,223.0 days.

Azimut Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Azimut has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

