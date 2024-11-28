Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,223.0 days.
Azimut Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Azimut has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
