B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for LGTY FY2025 Earnings

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGTY – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logility Supply Chain Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Logility Supply Chain Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGTY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 393,484 shares.

