Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. Veralto’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

