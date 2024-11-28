Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,033,485 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 330.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $52,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 242,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

