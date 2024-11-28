Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $48,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

