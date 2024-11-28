Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3511 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ATMP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,656. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile
