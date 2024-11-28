Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3511 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATMP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,656. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

