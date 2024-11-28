Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
