Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

