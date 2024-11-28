BBR Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,306 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

