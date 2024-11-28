BBR Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 259.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

