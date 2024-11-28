BBR Partners LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period.

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

