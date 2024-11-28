BBR Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 46.13, a current ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

