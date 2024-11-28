Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1-41.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.54 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.