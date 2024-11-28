Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,345,200 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the October 31st total of 1,445,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYOC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 67,324,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,878. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services.

