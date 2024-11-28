BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 481,359 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 935,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

BCRX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.