Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
