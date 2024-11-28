BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 38.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 174.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 139,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

