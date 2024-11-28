Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Blue Owl Capital worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

