Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) by 359.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.93% of Bluejay Diagnostics worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 3.9 %

BJDX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $1,564.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

