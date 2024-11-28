Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,283 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Allstate by 787.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,480,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

