Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,450 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Shares of WOOF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

