Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.27, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

