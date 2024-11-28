Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $947,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 363,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

