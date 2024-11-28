BNP Paribas Acquires 2,113 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 221.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC downgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

