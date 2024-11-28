BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 15,934 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of ANSYS worth $57,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $348.02 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.86 and a 200-day moving average of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

