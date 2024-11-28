BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 359,301 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,301 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $62,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 108.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 64,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.