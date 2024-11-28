BNP Paribas Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1,031.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

