BNP Paribas Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 675.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.04 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

