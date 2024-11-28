BNP Paribas Makes New $38,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -134.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.