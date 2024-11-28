BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,354.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,067.36 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,074.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,742.79.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

