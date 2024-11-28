BNP Paribas Purchases 195 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $979.10 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $898.34 and a 200 day moving average of $830.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

