BNP Paribas Sells 331 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

FIS opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

