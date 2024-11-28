Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,257. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

