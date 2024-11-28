Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Shares Bought by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Borr Drilling comprises 1.4% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,473,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,668,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 975,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

NYSE BORR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $562.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

