Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 2,207,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,465,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
