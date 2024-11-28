Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 101,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Argus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $141.23 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.02 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,894.61. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

