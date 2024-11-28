Brickability Group Plc (BRCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brickability Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £193.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,218.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($0.99).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brickability Group news, insider Mike Gant sold 55,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80), for a total value of £34,993.35 ($44,362.77). 38.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers bricks, blocks, and tiles; and operates as installer of materials from UK and European manufacturing partners.

