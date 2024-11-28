Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 102,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.