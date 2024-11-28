Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $203.36 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.88 and a 52-week high of $205.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.