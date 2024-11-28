Bridgewater Associates LP Has $26.10 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,133,000 after buying an additional 422,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $67,914,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $46,455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average is $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

