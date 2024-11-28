Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of eBay worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.31 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

