Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,626 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 89.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,155.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,948,000 after buying an additional 1,199,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,549.74. This trade represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

