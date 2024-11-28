Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 24,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

