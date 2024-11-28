Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 138,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

