Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$124.69

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.50.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. Also, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$133.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.33. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$107.16 and a 52-week high of C$134.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of C$8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

