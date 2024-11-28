Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $41.00

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

