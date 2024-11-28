Brokers Offer Predictions for Nano-X Imaging FY2024 Earnings

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

