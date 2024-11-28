Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 558,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

